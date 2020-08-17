Indian Coast Guard commissions ship 'Kanaklata Barua'

The Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, K Natarajan informed that there is one loss of life as of now. Unfortunately, one other person is still missing due to fire incident at Motor Tank (MT) New Diamond vessel. "The ship was carrying 23 crew including the master, 19 Philippines crew and 4 Greek people were there. When the blast took place, one of the oiler was in the engine room, when the explosion took place there is a good amount of smoke that got engulfed as a result of it probably he would have got trapped and lost the focus, so one person is still missing. The second individual was in the cabin and he got injured because the explosion and that is only one loss of life as of now." "The entire cargo of crude is still intact which we hope to salvage," said K Natarajan. Coast guard is preparing for the second phase of operation for the pollution took place because of the incident.
India has deployed the home made Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter to tackle the Mauritius oil spill. It will extricate oil from a merchant vessel to a tug. The Indian Coast Guard has also sent a 10-member specialist team with equipment to help ongoing efforts to contain the oil spill. A tweet from the Indian High Commission in Mauritius said that 30 tonnes of specialised equipment and 10-member technical response team from Indian Coast Guard arrived in Mauritius on board an Indian Air Force aircraft to assist in salvage, containment and oil spill clean up operations. The release from the embassy also added that the specialist Indian Coast Guard team is qualified in pollution response operations at sea and is capable of undertaking pollution response and cleanup operations. A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil, triggering a state of environmental emergency. India said that its assistance was in keeping with PM Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Indian Ocean Region. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published
Union Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar released a compendium 'Building Self Reliant, Resurgent, Resilient India' on public sector enterprises contribution amidst the ongoing pandemic on September 30 in Delhi. Union Minister of State of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present at the event.
Hathras DM, Praveen Kumar Laxkar denied allegations that funeral of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim was conducted without family's consent on Sep 30. DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. The family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim's body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30 am." Earlier, family claimed that UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without their consent at wee hours of Sep 30. CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered to form an SIT to investigate in the case and the team will submit a report within 7 days. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
In a tragic turn in Hathras rape case, UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without consent of the family at wee hours of Sep 30. When asked if family had given consent for funeral, victim's brother said, "No, Police did it on their own. We are scared of the police. Police forced us to take the body to cremation ground. We had said we'll do it in morning. We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security. The administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don't trust the local Police, there should be judicial investigation." The interview of the victim's brother was taken after funeral around 4 am on Sep 30. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Recovery rate of Nepal's COVID-19 infected patients stood at around 56 percent in an early fortnight of August, while towards the end of the month, it has dipped down to 54, increasing worries and panic for health workers and government. Fatalities attributed to deadly virus crossed 100 mark in mid-August. As month marches to end, it doubled with 14 deaths on Sunday taking the number to 221. It was the month of (mid) May, the Himalayan Nation, buffered in between India and China had recorded its first fatality due to Corona Virus. Nepal recorded a single-day rise of 1221 cases with 14 more fatalities to deadly virus taking toll of infected to 38,561 while a number of recovered ones stands at 20, 822. Till Sunday, a total of 144 Corona infected patients are kept in the Intensive Care Unit whereas 17 are in ventilator throughout the nation. Though some patients underwent Plasma Therapy, 20 of them only have recovered fully till last week, the Health Ministry data showed. With the swift rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors along with other medical workers working on the frontline of the pandemic are facing increased pressure. More than 50 doctors were reported to be infected while working on the front line treating patients whose coronavirus test was not done before being admitted or brought to the hospital. Falling short of beds for COVID-19 infected patients with a decreased rate of recovery, the Government under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli has added up beds in hospitals around nation. In the month of January, Nepal was the first nation in South Asia to confirm the infection in a Wuhan returnee Nepali citizen.