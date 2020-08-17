Indian Coast Guard commissions ship 'Kanaklata Barua'

The commissioning ceremony of ship Kanaklata Barua was held on Sep 30 at Coast Guard headquarters in Delhi.

Director General of Indian Coast Guard, Krishnaswamy Natarajan and others officials attended the event.

ICG DG said, "It is my honour as Director General of Indian Coast Guard to welcome this gathering to commission Indian Coast Guard ship Kanaklata Barua.

Indian Coast Guard being largest in South-Asian region deals with dynamic situation and is vital in protecting wide-ranging multi-interest of nation.

Even amid pandemic, maritime security continues to be challenging task."