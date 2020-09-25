Babri Masjid Case: All acquitted due to LACK OF EVIDENCE | Oneindia News

Almost 3 decades after the Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob in December 1992, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused citing lack of evidence.

The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

