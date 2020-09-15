Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson hosts cabinet meeting

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Boris Johnson hosts cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson hosts cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of PMQs later today Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing [Video]

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Boris Johnson will be joined by his medical and scientific advisers later fora coronavirus press conference – the 100th briefing since the pandemic hit theUK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published
Boris Johnson pledges to keep natural world at ‘top of global agenda’ [Video]

Boris Johnson pledges to keep natural world at ‘top of global agenda’

Boris Johnson is pledging to keep the natural world at “the top of the globalagenda”, with a warning of the “catastrophic” consequences if the delicatebalance built over millions of years is destroyed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
MPs back controversial Brexit legislation [Video]

MPs back controversial Brexit legislation

Boris Johnson’s controversial Brexit legislation, enabling the UK to breakinternational law, has cleared the House of Commons.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Reeves: Today’s announcements are using ‘recycled money’ [Video]

Reeves: Today’s announcements are using ‘recycled money’

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister, Rachel Reeves, has claimed Boris Johnson’s ‘lifetime skills guarantee’ plan “doesn’t go far enough.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser [Video]

Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser

Rishi Sunak has outlined new financial support for workers and businesses at a Downing Street press conference. The chancellor also warned "for at least the next six months the virus and restrictions are going to be a fact of our lives". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published
Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have [Video]

Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same level of things that we were doing at thebeginning of this crisis, but nor would it be right to do so either, becausethe situation has evolved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement [Video]

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

Prime Minister's Questions Prime Minister's Questions constitutional convention of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published
PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage [Video]

PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published
Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 for PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Angela Rayner reads message from 'a man called Keir' as she deputises for Labour leader at PMQs [Video]

Angela Rayner reads message from 'a man called Keir' as she deputises for Labour leader at PMQs

Angela Rayner opens PMQs by reading a message from “a man called Keir” – asshe deputised for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir Starmer has beenself-isolating due to his child having Covid-19 symptoms, but reportedly hastested negative for the virus. The Prime Minister responds asking where he is.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

MPs vote to pass the Government's Internal Markets Bill [Video]

MPs vote to pass the Government's Internal Markets Bill

The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill, which would give the Government the power to override the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, has cleared the Commons after MPs gave it a third reading by 340 votes to 256, majority 84. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden [Video]

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden

Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe Biden. The airwaves and internet here are constantly running Trump campaign ads full of fear and loathing. Images of riots and burning are the flip side to months of anti-racist protest. Tonight's revelations come from a huge data leak from Trump's 2016 campaign obtained by our investigations unit - which contains detailed information on almost 200 million Americans. We meet the voters the Trump campaign targeted for persuasion. These targets are overwhelmingly white - and the campaign knew exactly which issues they cared about. Now the very same voters are being targeted again - with messages of division and fear. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:24Published

Biden blasts Facebook over Trump posts, voting misinformation before presidential debate

 Joe Biden is pressuring Facebook to remove Trump posts containing voting misinformation as the two prepare to face each other in their first debate.
USATODAY.com

Duterte lashes out at Facebook after it takes down fake accounts

 President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is one of a number of populists around the world who rose to power in part by harnessing Facebook to get his..
WorldNews

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cabinet meet ahead of Government Covid-19 announcement [Video]

Cabinet meet ahead of Government Covid-19 announcement

Members of the Cabinet have met to discuss further measures set to be imposedto curb the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Johnson back at 10 Downing Street following cabinet meeting [Video]

Johnson back at 10 Downing Street following cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in Whitehall. Ministers gathered for the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister ahead of his address in the House of Commons..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:40Published
Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’ [Video]

Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens today's cabinet meeting with a statement on the need for longer sentencing for serious offenders. The PM listed a number of efforts the government are undertaking to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:59Published