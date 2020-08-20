Global  
 

Barry Jenkins to helm sequel to live-action 'Lion King' movie

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Barry Jenkins to helm sequel to live-action 'Lion King' movie

Barry Jenkins to helm sequel to live-action 'Lion King' movie

According to 'Entertainment Weekly,' Jenkins has signed on to direct a follow-up to Jon Favreau's 2019 film.


BTS' Label Big Hit Entertainment Goes Public, Barry Jenkins' 'The Lion King' Prequel In the Works & More | THR News

A first look at season four of 'The Crown' is here, 'The Lion King' prequel movie is in the works with Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' filmmaker Barry Jenkins and BTS is set to make millions when their label Big Hit Entertainment goes public in October.

Barry Jenkins Set to Helm 'Lion King' Prequel | THR News

More Lion King is on the way, courtesy of director Barry Jenkins. The Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' filmmaker will helm a prequel to Disney's 2019 hit. 'Lion King' scribe Jeff Nathanson has penned a draft of the prequel.

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is helming the next live-action Lion King

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins has agreed to direct the next installment in the Lion King story, according to an exclusive in..
Tribeca Film Festival is expanding its focus on games

 Tribeca Film Festival is expanding its games recognition in 2021. The festival is opening submissions that recognize video games as official selections,..
'Mandalorian' Executive Producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni on George Lucas' Reaction to the Series | THR News

'Mandalorian' Executive Producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni on George Lucas' Reaction to the Series | THR News

The streamer's debut boasted the first live-action 'Star Wars' TV series, which has earned 15 Emmy nominations. Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni explain why the show is much more than just the meme-friendly Baby Yoda.

'Lion King' Follow Up Movie In the Works, Director Barry Jenkins Confirms!

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins is set to direct a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster The Lion King. He...
The Walt Disney Co. will make a sequel to the 2019 live-action The Lion King, with Barry Jenkins,...
