Barry Jenkins to helm sequel to live-action 'Lion King' movie

A first look at season four of 'The Crown' is here, 'The Lion King' prequel movie is in the works with Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' filmmaker Barry Jenkins and BTS is set to make millions when their label Big Hit Entertainment goes public in October.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:16Published
More Lion King is on the way, courtesy of director Barry Jenkins. The Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' filmmaker will helm a prequel to Disney's 2019 hit. 'Lion King' scribe Jeff Nathanson has penned a draft of the prequel.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:25Published
The streamer's debut boasted the first live-action 'Star Wars' TV series, which has earned 15 Emmy nominations. Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni explain why the show is much more than just the meme-friendly Baby Yoda.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:38Published