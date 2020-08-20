Barry Jenkins to helm sequel to live-action 'Lion King' movie

According to 'Entertainment Weekly,' Jenkins has signed on to direct a follow-up to Jon Favreau 's 2019 film.

Walt Disney Pictures Oscar winner Barry Jenkins has agreed to direct the next installment in the Lion King story, according to an exclusive in..

