Shell to slash up to 9,000 jobs worldwide

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Shell to slash up to 9,000 jobs worldwide

Shell to slash up to 9,000 jobs worldwide

Shell has said it plans to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs worldwidefollowing a collapse in demand for oil amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The oilgiant has said the cuts will be fully implemented by the end of 2022.

Thecompany also told investors that this includes around 1,500 employees who haveagreed to take voluntary redundancy this year.

Shell said the job cuts arepart of a major cost-cutting programme after the business was hit by the slumpin demand for oil and a subsequent dive in prices.


