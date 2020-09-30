Keller @ Large: Trump Biden Presidential Debate 'Worst I've Ever Seen'
Jon Keller said this debate was "hands down the worst presidential debate that I’ve ever seen."
Michigan voters react to Tuesday night's presidential debateMichigan voters react to Tuesday night's presidential debate
REPLAY - Donald Trump - Joe Biden : 1st US Presidential Debate
Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debatePresident Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by..