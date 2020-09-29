Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.
Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused. The court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and said that the conspiracy charge did not stand. The court also said that the video evidence provided by the agencies were fabricated. 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. This verdict comes months after the Supreme Court in November 2019 awarded the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple and asked the government to allot an alternative site to the Muslim side to build a mosque. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35Published
After Lucknow CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sep 30, one of the accused, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi called it a "historic decision". Joshi said, "It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction."
Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case today (September 30). Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. One of the accused Ramji Gupta said, "Whatever the verdict the court will give, we will welcome it". "What we did was for Ram, we will see what happens and we will accept it," said another accused Prakash Sharma.
A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published