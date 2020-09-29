Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict

In a self made video, BJP veteran and senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on September 30 welcomed the judgement by the CBI court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case.

He said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case.

When I heard that news, we welcome the decision by saying 'Jai Shree Ram'.

CBI court acquitted all 32 accused including Advani today in Lucknow.