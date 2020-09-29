Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict

Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict

In a self made video, BJP veteran and senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on September 30 welcomed the judgement by the CBI court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case.

He said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case.

When I heard that news, we welcome the decision by saying 'Jai Shree Ram'.

CBI court acquitted all 32 accused including Advani today in Lucknow.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

L. K. Advani L. K. Advani Former Deputy Prime Minister of India

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court [Video]

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict: LK Advani and others acquitted welcome judgement, term it as historic

 All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar..
DNA
Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned' [Video]

Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused. The court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and said that the conspiracy charge did not stand. The court also said that the video evidence provided by the agencies were fabricated. 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. This verdict comes months after the Supreme Court in November 2019 awarded the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple and asked the government to allot an alternative site to the Muslim side to build a mosque. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published

Babri Masjid Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992

'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case [Video]

'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case

After Lucknow CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sep 30, one of the accused, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi called it a "historic decision". Joshi said, "It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Rajnath Singh welcomes verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case

 Speaking about the special CBI court's verdict to acquit all accused in the Babri case, Raut told reporters "the case in the special court lost its relevance..
IndiaTimes

Demolition of the Babri Masjid Demolition of the Babri Masjid 1992 religious riot in India

High alert in UP as court to rule on Babri demolition case today

 Almost 28 years after the Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, a special court here will, on Wednesday, decide the fate of some of the big..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party


Special court


Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

Babri Masjid demolition case: 'We will accept the verdict', say accused [Video]

Babri Masjid demolition case: 'We will accept the verdict', say accused

Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case today (September 30). Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. One of the accused Ramji Gupta said, "Whatever the verdict the court will give, we will welcome it". "What we did was for Ram, we will see what happens and we will accept it," said another accused Prakash Sharma.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Babri Demolition Case Verdict: All 32 accused acquitted including Advani, Joshi, Uma, Kalyan Singh

The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu


Babri Masjid demolition case: LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi hail 'historic' verdict

A special *CBI court* in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all the accused, including BJP leaders L.K....
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict [Video]

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict

Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict today (September 30) in Babri Masjid demolition case. Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Nusrat Jahan gets threats for posing as Goddess Durga | Oneindia News [Video]

Nusrat Jahan gets threats for posing as Goddess Durga | Oneindia News

India rejects China interpretation of Line of Actual Control, says 1959 claim was never mutually agreed upon; TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was threatened for posing as Goddess Durga; Sanjay Raut met Devendra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published
Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details [Video]

Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details

A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published