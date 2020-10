UB researchers testing melatonin's effect on mild to moderate COVID-19 Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:24s - Published 3 days ago UB researchers testing melatonin's effect on mild to moderate COVID-19 A team of researchers at the University at Buffalo has been approved to test melatonin as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this