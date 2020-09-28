Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home

Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home

Many Azeris of Nagorno-Karabakh displaced since the 1990s hope they will be able to return to land occupied by Armenian forces.


Azerbaijanis Azerbaijanis Turkic ethnic group mainly inhabiting Azerbaijan and Iranian Azerbaijan


Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Merkel urges ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Karabakh fighting

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged an immediate end to the fighting in the region of Nagorny Karabakh in phone calls with the leaders of Armenia and..
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day

Live coverage of the continuing fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Caucasus region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published
Erdogan tells Armenia to end 'occupation' of Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Erdogan tells Armenia to end 'occupation' of Nagorno-Karabakh

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:33Published
Nagorny Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day [Video]

Nagorny Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate

Death toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published

Armenia's defence ministry says warplane shot down by Turkey

 A Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory today, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said...
WorldNews

Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'

 Armenia says one of its fighter jets was shot down by Turkey and the pilot killed.
BBC News

‘Support both on and off the battlefield’: Turkey throws weight behind ‘brotherly Azerbaijan,’ in fresh escalation

 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Tuesday that Ankara will stand by Azerbaijan in the face of what he described as “Armenian..
WorldNews

