Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea

Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea

Midfielder has to answer call of nature before scoring from spot in shoot out win in League Cup


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup [Video]

Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won 5-4 onpenalties. Mourinho also played down an apparent sideline spat with Chelseaboss Frank Lampard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup [Video]

Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup

Tottenham boss says fixture pile up and threat of injuries means he has to pick one competition

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published
Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can [Video]

Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho holds a press conference ahead of his team'sCarabao Cup match against Chelsea on September 29.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory [Video]

Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory

Jose Mourinho revealed how Tottenham were forced to move the goalposts aheadof their Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija. Spurs needed goals fromSon Heung-min and Harry Kane in the final 20 minutes to beat their NorthMacedonian hosts 3-1 and go through to next week’s play-off against MaccabiHaifa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Eric Dier runs down tunnel: Tottenham defender says 'nature was calling'

 Tottenham's Eric Dier said "nature was calling" when he ran off the pitch in the middle of a Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea.
BBC News

Spurs beat Chelsea on penalties in Carabao Cup

 Mason Mount misses the fifth penalty as Tottenham edge past Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Carabao Cup fifth round.
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Ross Barkley: Aston Villa sign Chelsea midfielder on season-long loan

 Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
BBC News

Aston Villa sign Barkley from Chelsea on season-long loan

 Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
BBC News

EFL Cup EFL Cup Knockout competition in English association football

Carabao Cup: Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (5-4 pens) - Spurs progress on spot-kicks

 Mason Mount misses the fifth penalty as Tottenham edge past Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Carabao Cup fifth round.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho's Spurs defeat Chelsea in EFL Carabao Cup, but not without an Eric Dier in-game bathroom break

Dier told reporters after the penalty-kick win over Chelsea that 'nature was calling'
CBS Sports - Published

Jose Mourinho and Eric Dier on the Spurs defender running off the pitch during Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea (Video)

  Eric Dier hastily left the pitch and ran down the tunnel with just over 10 minutes to go during...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jose, Lampard open up on touchline spat [Video]

Jose, Lampard open up on touchline spat

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho and Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard discuss their touchline clash during Spurs' League Cup fourth round win over Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published
Lampard jumps to Kepa defence, says Kepa not leaving Chelsea [Video]

Lampard jumps to Kepa defence, says Kepa not leaving Chelsea

Blues' boss says that under-fire stopper still very much part of his plans

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published