Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea

Midfielder has to answer call of nature before scoring from spot in shoot out win in League Cup

Mason Mount misses the fifth penalty as Tottenham edge past Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Carabao Cup fifth round.

Tottenham's Eric Dier said "nature was calling" when he ran off the pitch in the middle of a Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea.

Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory Jose Mourinho revealed how Tottenham were forced to move the goalposts aheadof their Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija. Spurs needed goals fromSon Heung-min and Harry Kane in the final 20 minutes to beat their NorthMacedonian hosts 3-1 and go through to next week’s play-off against MaccabiHaifa.

Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho holds a press conference ahead of his team'sCarabao Cup match against Chelsea on September 29.

Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup Tottenham boss says fixture pile up and threat of injuries means he has to pick one competition

Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won 5-4 onpenalties. Mourinho also played down an apparent sideline spat with Chelseaboss Frank Lampard.

Dier told reporters after the penalty-kick win over Chelsea that 'nature was calling'