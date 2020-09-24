Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks.

The US president repeatedly talked over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and former Vice President Biden, who told him to “shut up”.

Topics included the Supreme Court, Covid-19, race and violence in US cities, the economy, the integrity of the election and the candidates’ personal finances.

Report by Avagninag.

