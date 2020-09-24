Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 04:19s - Published
Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks.

The US president repeatedly talked over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and former Vice President Biden, who told him to “shut up”.

Topics included the Supreme Court, Covid-19, race and violence in US cities, the economy, the integrity of the election and the candidates’ personal finances.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump and Biden hurl insults in first presidential debate [Video]

Trump and Biden hurl insults in first presidential debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:05Published

US voters agree first debate not 'presidential'

 American voters on both sides of the isle agree the chaotic nature of the first 2020 presidential debate muddled the messages from President Donald Trump and..
USATODAY.com

Watch Trump's Standout Debate Moments [Video]

 These were the moments that defined President Trump’s first presidential debate against Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

AP Analysis: Contentious clashes fill debate

 The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was acrimonious from beginning to end. (Sept...
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Chris Wallace Chris Wallace American journalist

Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it..
WorldNews

The full first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

 At the first of three presidential debates between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the candidates were asked about a wide range of topics,..
CBS News

'I guess I'm debating you': Donald Trump fires up at debate moderator Chris Wallace

 Prior to the first presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace said his goal was to be "invisible" – but at many points it seemed the Fox News host was..
New Zealand Herald

First Trump-Biden presidential debate: Trump clashes with moderator

 President Donald Trump clashes with moderator Chris Wallace.
BBC News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate [Video]

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:21Published

Highlights from the first US presidential debate

 US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have squared off in the chaotic first debate of the 2020 presidential election campaign.
SBS

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Chris Wallace Tries to Rein In an Unruly Trump at First Debate

 In his second time as moderator of a presidential debate, the Fox News anchor sought to reset the proceedings midway through.
NYTimes.com

Right-wing sites falsely claim Biden got debate questions in advance.

 Fox News, which is providing the moderator for the debate tonight, called the claim “entirely false.”
NYTimes.com

Debate Live Rules: What Are They?

 The moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will try to enforce a set of loosely defined ground rules. He may have more luck with one of the candidates.
NYTimes.com

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Boris Johnson hosts cabinet meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson hosts cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of PMQs later today Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:15Published
MPs vote to pass the Government's Internal Markets Bill [Video]

MPs vote to pass the Government's Internal Markets Bill

The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill, which would give the Government the power to override the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, has cleared the Commons after MPs gave it a third reading by 340 votes to 256, majority 84. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden [Video]

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden

Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe Biden. The airwaves and internet here are constantly running Trump campaign ads full of fear and loathing. Images of riots and burning are the flip side to months of anti-racist protest. Tonight's revelations come from a huge data leak from Trump's 2016 campaign obtained by our investigations unit - which contains detailed information on almost 200 million Americans. We meet the voters the Trump campaign targeted for persuasion. These targets are overwhelmingly white - and the campaign knew exactly which issues they cared about. Now the very same voters are being targeted again - with messages of division and fear. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:24Published

Biden blasts Facebook over Trump posts, voting misinformation before presidential debate

 Joe Biden is pressuring Facebook to remove Trump posts containing voting misinformation as the two prepare to face each other in their first debate.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Pakistani nationals, Kashmiri students leave India via Attari-Wagah border [Video]

Pakistani nationals, Kashmiri students leave India via Attari-Wagah border

100 Pakistan nationals who were stranded in India due to COVID-induced lockdown, left for their home country. 315 Kashmiri students went to Pakistan to complete education on September 30. These students came back to India during lockdown. They left India after medical test and custom investigation at Integrated Check Post at zero line.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

'Life or death deadlines': Fiji's prime minister calls on Australia to adopt clear climate targets

 Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has issued a call for highly-developed nations to avoid doing what is easy in the wake of COVID-19, and to commit to more..
SBS

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Anita Hill on reporting harassment in Hollywood: "There's a lack of trust"

 Hill, who became widely known during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' confirmation process when she accused him of sexual harassment and testified before..
CBS News
Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned' [Video]

Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused. The court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and said that the conspiracy charge did not stand. The court also said that the video evidence provided by the agencies were fabricated. 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. This verdict comes months after the Supreme Court in November 2019 awarded the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple and asked the government to allot an alternative site to the Muslim side to build a mosque. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published
First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset [Video]

First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset

There were heated clashes over the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election results, personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:49Published

Related news from verified sources

FACT CHECK: Hunter Biden Was “Dishonorably Discharged” from US Navy Reserve

In the first Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, Joe Biden,...
Earn The Necklace - Published

Trump claims Biden has ‘tremendous advantage’ in first presidential debate

President Trump said Joe Biden has a unique advantage in the first presidential debate on the 'Brian...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now"

At the first presidential debate, President Trump tried to say Joe Biden would be "dominated" by...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

AbedLFC98

Abed Al-Rahman Al-Omari RT @BBCWorld: Personal insults, interruptions and arguments over their time in office Watch the highlights as President Trump and Democrat… 32 seconds ago

alsuwaidi_ae

عتيج سيف السويدي من BBC 😂 US Presidential debate: Trump and Biden trade insults in chaotic debate ... https://t.co/0vsX9x0b8Z via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

TheSecondOpini1

The Second Opinion Presidential debate: Trump and Biden trade insults in chaotic debate - THE SECOND OPINION https://t.co/GC6AwC0sPm 2 minutes ago

dailynewstz

Daily News Online Presidential debate: Trump and Biden trade insults in chaotic debate>>>read more:---https://t.co/5HzG06Kg4w https://t.co/DlO44Z32MI 3 minutes ago

newslanes

Newslanes Presidential debate: Trump and Biden trade insults in chaotic debate https://t.co/X6ADAnOCfT 3 minutes ago

MamtaJames

Mamta James Stand-up comedy!!! BBC News - Presidential debate: Trump and Biden trade insults in chaotic debate https://t.co/myhqL2sbco 4 minutes ago

AmeGaspa

Amedeo Gasparini Biden and Trump trade insults in frenzied presidential debate https://t.co/iAbue5St4M via @YouTube Visit ★… https://t.co/VJMAsf6e7y 4 minutes ago

ORrOaF7Zk6dKQ1F

たいしょー Presidential debate: Trump and Biden trade insults in chaotic debate https://t.co/IskwI3imQI 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Highlights from from Tuesday’s presidential debate [Video]

Highlights from from Tuesday’s presidential debate

In a debate that featured frequent interruptions, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred for the first of three meetings between the two candidates.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:59Published
Trump v Biden: the full US election debate [Video]

Trump v Biden: the full US election debate

US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden go head to head in the first 2020 US election debate.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 35:59Published
Local Politicans Share Thoughts On Debate [Video]

Local Politicans Share Thoughts On Debate

As President Donald Trump and Joe Biden met in Cleveland for the first presidential debate, several local elected officials took to social media to offer their thoughts on what was unfolding on stage...

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:30Published