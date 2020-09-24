Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions. Gloria Tso reports.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of PMQs later today Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill, which would give the Government the power to override the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, has cleared the Commons after MPs gave it a third reading by 340 votes to 256, majority 84. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe Biden. The airwaves and internet here are constantly running Trump campaign ads full of fear and loathing. Images of riots and burning are the flip side to months of anti-racist protest. Tonight's revelations come from a huge data leak from Trump's 2016 campaign obtained by our investigations unit - which contains detailed information on almost 200 million Americans. We meet the voters the Trump campaign targeted for persuasion. These targets are overwhelmingly white - and the campaign knew exactly which issues they cared about. Now the very same voters are being targeted again - with messages of division and fear. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
100 Pakistan nationals who were stranded in India due to COVID-induced lockdown, left for their home country. 315 Kashmiri students went to Pakistan to complete education on September 30. These students came back to India during lockdown. They left India after medical test and custom investigation at Integrated Check Post at zero line.
Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused. The court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and said that the conspiracy charge did not stand. The court also said that the video evidence provided by the agencies were fabricated. 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. This verdict comes months after the Supreme Court in November 2019 awarded the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple and asked the government to allot an alternative site to the Muslim side to build a mosque. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35Published
There were heated clashes over the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election results, personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.
As President Donald Trump and Joe Biden met in Cleveland for the first presidential debate, several local elected officials took to social media to offer their thoughts on what was unfolding on stage...
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:30Published