That Click Documentary movie - Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, Baz Luhrmann

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:01s - Published
That Click Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A man at the cutting edge of fashion, photojournalism and portraiture, photographer to the stars Douglas Kirkland has, with his camera, portrayed over sixty years of pop culture.

Famed for his legendary shoots with Hollywood favourites including Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Angelina Jolie and the stars of over 150 motion pictures - The Sound of Music, Moulin Rouge, Titanic and The Great Gatsby to name a few - Kirkland’s unique style and approach have resulted in hundreds of beautiful, immortal images that still influence the world today, decades after that first fateful click of the camera.

This fascinating feature takes a closer look into the astonishing career of one the most important photographers of the last century, from his very first assignments at Look magazine in the 50’s to Vanity Fair in the present, with contributing cast including Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, Baz Luhrmann and Andy Garcia amongst many others.


"That Click" - cast: Douglas Kirkland, Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, Baz Luhrmann, Andy Garcia, Luca Guadagnino, Paris Hilton, Francoise Kirkland, Mark Kirkland

That Click - cast: Douglas Kirkland, Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, Baz Luhrmann, Andy Garcia, Luca Guadagnino, Paris Hilton, Francoise Kirkland, Mark Kirkland *Release date :* October 02, 2020 *Synopsis :* From Marilyn Monroe to Jack Nicholson and Leonardo...
