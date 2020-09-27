IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals today at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to defeat Rajasthan Royals.

Having started off as underdogs, the Royals have taken the IPL by storm, chasing down the highest tournament total 224 against Kings XI Punjab in their last match.

In two wins from two matches, the Royals have got past the 200-mark with ease.

In their success, they have found two stars in Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia.

