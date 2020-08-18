Global  
 

Israel passes law to limit protests during coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s
Israel passes law to limit protests during coronavirus lockdown

Israel passes law to limit protests during coronavirus lockdown

Critics say law aimed at silencing demonstrations over Netanyahu’s alleged corruption and his handling of the pandemic.


Israeli PM to UN: Hezbollah storing missiles in Beirut

 JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of maintaining a "secret arms depot" in a..
WorldNews
Israel imposes new COVID-19 restrictions after surge in cases [Video]

Israel imposes new COVID-19 restrictions after surge in cases

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the restrictions are necessary to keep the country from being pushed to 'the edge of the abyss'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published
US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord [Video]

US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord

The President of United State, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed the Abraham Accord. "Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain will establish embassies, exchange ambassadors, and begin to work together as partners. They are friends," The White House tweeted."After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East. Congratulations to the people of Israel, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. God Bless You All!", Trump tweeted.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Israel's synagogues to stay open for Yom Kippur [Video]

Israel's synagogues to stay open for Yom Kippur

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:01Published

German police threaten Israeli with crime for show of Israeli flag

 The police in the German city of Frankfurt launched a criminal investigation against the young Israeli musician Ana Agre for her display of an Israeli flag at an..
WorldNews

The fight for women's prayer rights in Israel

 How a group of Jewish feminists demanded the same prayer rights as Jewish men.
BBC News

Israel approves law to limit protests during coronavirus lockdown

The bill, passed by the Israeli parliament after a 46-38 vote, allows the government to impose a...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Israel hunkers down for stricter lockdown: Here's what you need to know

Protests neutered, prayers allowed: The new, intensified restrictions for the coronavirus lockdown...
Haaretz - Published

Coronavirus Israel live: Gantz asks army to begin working on new field hospital

Two Israeli hospitals turn away virus patients due to full wards ■ Netanyahu aides violate...
Haaretz - Published


Argentina COVID-19: Protesters call on gov't to ease lockdown [Video]

Argentina COVID-19: Protesters call on gov't to ease lockdown

Angry and exhausted by months of lockdown - Argentineans take over the streets of Buenos Aires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published