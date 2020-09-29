Congress on Babri verdict: Demolition was an ILLEGAL ACT | Oneindia News

Congress reacted to the acquittal of 36 accused in the Babri demolition case, calling the special CBI court's decision contrary to the Supreme Court's observation.

Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala quoted the top court which mentioned in its berdict on the property dispute case last year that the demolition of the mosque was an illegality.

