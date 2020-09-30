Echo Boomers Movie - Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alex Pettyfer, Michael Shannon, Lesley Ann Warren

Echo Boomers Movie Official Trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Based on a true story, five college graduates decide the best way to get back at the unfair economy and live the life they've always wanted is to steal from Chicago's richest and give to themselves.

Director: Seth Savoy Writers: Kevin Bernhardt, Jason Miller, Seth Savoy Stars: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alex Pettyfer, Oliver Cooper, Hayley Law, Gilles Geary, Lesley Ann Warren, Michael Shannon Genre: Action, Crime The action/thriller ECHO BOOMERS will be released in Theaters, On Demand and Digital on November 13, 2020.