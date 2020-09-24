Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye On The Day 9/30

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Eye On The Day 9/30

Eye On The Day 9/30

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: There was little order throughout much of last night’s presidential debate, Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings expected to be made public today, and NYC is starting to fine people who refuse to wear face masks..


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tatas, Jubilant eye CCD vending biz

Tata Group, India’s biggest conglomerate, and Jubilant Food-Works (which owns the franchise for...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 8/29 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/29

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: the first 2020 presidential debate is tonight in Cleveland, wildfires burn through California’s wine country, and CDC guidance for Thanksgiving during..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:15Published
Eye On The Day 9/28 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/28

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: New York Times report on President Trump’s taxes, World coronavirus deaths reaching one million, and women on both sidelines and officiating an NFL..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:14Published
Eye On The Day 9/24 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/24

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: The life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg celebrated at Supreme Court yesterday, a former detective charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published