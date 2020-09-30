|
|
|
Breaking down the first presidential debate
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 04:38s - Published
Breaking down the first presidential debate
Dave Dulio, a political science professor, and Mario Morrow, a political consultant, joined 7 Action News to break down the first presidential debate.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
"Clown", "Liar", "just shush for a minute" and "keep yapping" were the insults that will forever be...
Mid-Day - Published
Also reported by •Business Insider
|
Joe Biden fired back at Donald Trump just minutes into the first Presidential debate on Tuesday night...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Business Insider
|
Look out, Jim. There's a new reaction guy in town, and his name's Joe.
On Tuesday night, Joe Biden...
Mashable - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|