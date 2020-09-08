Home For All in Greece
Despite fires and a pandemic, this couple continues to feed refugees for free.
Meet the incredible owners of ‘Home For All‘.
stargazette.com Visits with Old St. Nick at Rochester-area malls will look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/vuxeWK0JgA 9 minutes ago
pavlos RT @NKatsimpras: During his 2 days in Greece, @SecPompeo posted 11! enthusiastic tweets about his visit. 27! photos. Announced Crete as the… 14 minutes ago
ⲥⲁⲇⲉⲛⲧⲣⲉ̀ⲡⲉⲥⲁⲓ ⚫⚪ RT @MitsoSakis: Hello mr @SecPompeo. Excuse me for my poor English, but I have to warn you about the bad luck that will follow you from now… 22 minutes ago
MitsoSakis Hello mr @SecPompeo. Excuse me for my poor English, but I have to warn you about the bad luck that will follow you… https://t.co/D1zJrQwIba 45 minutes ago
Bardia RT @Yerelhafiza: This is how the Greek people welcomed the US Secretary of State # MikePompeo
#Pompeo_Go_Home
#Greece #Grecia
#MikePompe… 55 minutes ago
karelber Карел #Matricule481♦️ RT @thetimes: Mike Pompeo has praised America’s relationship with Greece, describing a Nato base on Crete as home for an American warship a… 1 hour ago
@Aussies4Refugees #FREEAssange RT @GraffitiExpert: The protest march, organised by students and left-wing groups, remained peaceful along most of its route. The demonstra… 1 hour ago
🇬🇷Greek 🔆Sun ⛵Yachts RT @Lookwhos_auto: Hand Operated Outboard Motor
Product Link 👉👉https://t.co/rrKuHhTnaz
YouTube Link 👉👉 https://t.co/269dfNYWt5
Website fo… 1 hour ago
Vintage bike fan Colin Bedford turns heads in home town by cycling on old bikes in period costumeA vintage bike collector is turning heads by cycling on a variety of his old historic old bicycles - dressed in the appropriate period garb.Colin's bikes range from a Victorian 'bone-shaker,' a WW2..