Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon raced to wed so they could start a family

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon raced to wed so they could start a family

The singer opens up about her relationship with the rapper and TV personality, who she married after a whirlwind courtship in 2008.


Mariah Carey Mariah Carey American singer-songwriter, record producer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur

Mariah Carey recorded a secret grunge-rock album in the 1990s

 She can do no wrong in our eyes, so we are delighted and more than a little intrigued at the news that the diva's diva, Mariah Carey, recorded a secret grunge..
WorldNews
Mariah Carey recorded a secret grunge album released in 1995 [Video]

Mariah Carey recorded a secret grunge album released in 1995

In her tweet, Carey revealed to the world that she had a side band called Chick that recorded and released the grunge album, 'Someone's Ugly Daughter,' in 1995.

Duration: 00:53Published

Nick Cannon Nick Cannon American rapper, actor, comedian, and television host

Nick Cannon returning to radio following anti-Semitism controversy [Video]

Nick Cannon returning to radio following anti-Semitism controversy

Nick Cannon has announced his return to the airwaves after losing his ViacomCBS show for making remarks many considered anti-Semitic.

Duration: 00:58Published
Nick Cannon supports Kanye West's presidential bid [Video]

Nick Cannon supports Kanye West's presidential bid

Nick Cannon has pledged his vote to rapper-turned-U.S. Presidential candidate Kanye West.

Duration: 00:46Published

Mariah Carey Reveals Why She & Nick Cannon Got Married After 6 Weeks of Dating

Mariah Carey is delving into her relationship, and subsequent divorce from Nick Cannon in her new...
Just Jared - Published


Mariah Carey thinks she and Nick Cannon 'could have worked' [Video]

Mariah Carey thinks she and Nick Cannon 'could have worked'

Mariah Carey thinks her and ex-husband Nick Cannon "could have worked".

Duration: 00:36Published
Mariah Carey reveals she made secret alternative album [Video]

Mariah Carey reveals she made secret alternative album

Mariah Carey made a secret alternative rock album in the 1990s with rock band Chick, and she has admitted the record got her "through some dark days".

Duration: 00:39Published
Mariah Carey glad she got a career pause after family fight [Video]

Mariah Carey glad she got a career pause after family fight

Mariah Carey has shared that she was quietly relieved when police showed up at her mother's home to take her to the hospital during a family fight in 2001, because she desperately needed a break.

Duration: 00:54Published