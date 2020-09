Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron has agreed to release the recording of the grand jury’s deliberations in the case of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.

They chanted, "arrest the cops" for more than 100 days but did not receive the decision they wanted. Still, protests continue in Louisville streets.

Alicia Keys demands justice in Breonna Taylor case Alicia Keys has slammed the decision not to bring murder charges against the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Rihanna slams Kentucky Attorney General over Breonna Taylor decision Rihanna is the latest star to slam Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for failing to charge the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has at least one pissed off grand juror on his hands in the Breonna Taylor case ... and that person is demanding the..

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron plans to release some of his probe into the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor. In another twist, a grand juror is..

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he will release a recording of the Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings -- responding to pressure from Breonna's..

The Kentucky attorney general’s office said it would release the recordings of the deliberations...