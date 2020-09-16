Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deadly Shooting At Amazon Fulfillment Center In Jacksonville

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Deadly Shooting At Amazon Fulfillment Center In Jacksonville

Deadly Shooting At Amazon Fulfillment Center In Jacksonville

Woman was killed, man injured.

Sheriff's office investigating it as a domestic situation.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shooting breaks out at Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, killing 1

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at an Amazon facility in Jacksonville, Fla., Tuesday...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax RT @DawnANjax: We’re Bringing you an update this morning on the deadly double shooting at our Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Jacksonvil… 37 minutes ago

DawnANjax

DawnDLOLopez We’re Bringing you an update this morning on the deadly double shooting at our Amazon Fulfillment Center in North J… https://t.co/f7GQpuT4In 41 minutes ago

FCN2go

First Coast News RT @LeahShieldsNews: An employee who works at the Amazon Fulfillment Center says dayside shifts have been cancelled for today after the dea… 43 minutes ago

LeahShieldsNews

Leah Shields An employee who works at the Amazon Fulfillment Center says dayside shifts have been cancelled for today after the… https://t.co/1aTJeBuf9P 1 hour ago

DrTony44

Anthony RT @BethANJax: A deadly shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center has employees on edge. Their safety concerns as shots sound at the wareho… 2 hours ago

LeahShieldsNews

Leah Shields On #GMJ - a deadly shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on the northside of Jacksonville. •A female employee… https://t.co/aUSwvWZwkt 2 hours ago

BethANJax

Beth Rousseau A deadly shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center has employees on edge. Their safety concerns as shots sound at t… https://t.co/QhadriObec 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shooting at Amazon warehouse in Florida [Video]

Shooting at Amazon warehouse in Florida

One person is dead after a shooting at an Amazon facility in Jacksonville Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:22Published
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Nampa almost open [Video]

Amazon Fulfillment Center in Nampa almost open

Amazon is setting up shop in the Treasure Valley with a massive new fulfillment center and Idaho News 6 got a behind the scenes tour of the building.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:41Published
Coming Soon: Your Friendly Neighborhood Amazon Fulfillment Center [Video]

Coming Soon: Your Friendly Neighborhood Amazon Fulfillment Center

Amazon is reportedly looking to set up shop in strip malls and street corners across the U.S. in an effort to gets goods to consumers' doorsteps even faster.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:32Published