Deadly Shooting At Amazon Fulfillment Center In Jacksonville
Woman was killed, man injured.
Sheriff's office investigating it as a domestic situation.
Leah Shields An employee who works at the Amazon Fulfillment Center says dayside shifts have been cancelled for today after the… https://t.co/1aTJeBuf9P 1 hour ago
Leah Shields On #GMJ - a deadly shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on the northside of Jacksonville.
