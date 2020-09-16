Deadly Shooting At Amazon Fulfillment Center In Jacksonville Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published 10 minutes ago Deadly Shooting At Amazon Fulfillment Center In Jacksonville Woman was killed, man injured. Sheriff's office investigating it as a domestic situation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Shooting breaks out at Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, killing 1 Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at an Amazon facility in Jacksonville, Fla., Tuesday...

FOXNews.com - Published 7 hours ago







Tweets about this ActionNewsJax RT @DawnANjax: We’re Bringing you an update this morning on the deadly double shooting at our Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Jacksonvil… 37 minutes ago DawnDLOLopez We’re Bringing you an update this morning on the deadly double shooting at our Amazon Fulfillment Center in North J… https://t.co/f7GQpuT4In 41 minutes ago First Coast News RT @LeahShieldsNews: An employee who works at the Amazon Fulfillment Center says dayside shifts have been cancelled for today after the dea… 43 minutes ago Leah Shields An employee who works at the Amazon Fulfillment Center says dayside shifts have been cancelled for today after the… https://t.co/1aTJeBuf9P 1 hour ago Anthony RT @BethANJax: A deadly shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center has employees on edge. Their safety concerns as shots sound at the wareho… 2 hours ago Leah Shields On #GMJ - a deadly shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on the northside of Jacksonville. •A female employee… https://t.co/aUSwvWZwkt 2 hours ago Beth Rousseau A deadly shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center has employees on edge. Their safety concerns as shots sound at t… https://t.co/QhadriObec 2 hours ago