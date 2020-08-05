Global  
 

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:24s - Published
Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict.

The verdict was announced 28 years after Babri Masjid was razed by a mob.

BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh were among those acquitted in the case.

Advani said he welcomed the verdict with “Jai Shri Ram” chants.

Former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi said the debate around Babri masjid should end now.

Watch the full video for more details.


