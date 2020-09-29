Global  
 

Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that three Tennessee Titans players and five team personnel members have tested positive for the virus.


Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings close facilities

 Three players and five personnel members from the Tennessee Titans ​have tested positive for the coronavirus​, marking the NFL's first outbreak of the virus.
Titans, Vikings Shut Down Team Facilities After COVID-19 Outbreak

 The Tennessee Titans have shut down ALL in-person activities immediately ... after 3 players and 5 additional staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. The..
Tennessee Titans stop in-person team activities amid 'several' positive COVID-19 tests

 The Titans said they are pausing in-person team activities after "several" positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game vs. the Vikings.
Covid-19: Government 'must explain new lockdown rules better'

 North-east councils were left without the detail to back up government's message, a police chief says.
Coronavirus updates: Trump, Biden clash over masks; children are 10% of US cases; Los Angeles schools to resume some in-person classes

 Biden, Trump clash over US response to COVID. Moderna's vaccine shows promise. Children make up 10% of U.S. cases. Latest COVID news.
 
Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks. The US president repeatedly talked over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and former Vice President Biden, who told him to “shut up”. Topics included the Supreme Court, Covid-19, race and violence in US cities, the economy, the integrity of the election and the candidates’ personal finances. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

NFL's D.J. Fluker Beefs Up Security After Ex-GF's Kidnapping Arrest

 NFL lineman D.J. Fluker has brought in extra security to keep both himself and his daughter safe from the child's mother after she was arrested for kidnapping,..
NFL power rankings: Chiefs reclaim No. 1 spot as Packers, Seahawks vie for top NFC team

 After the Chiefs snapped the Ravens' 14-game regular-season winning streak, there were plenty of changes at the top in this week's power rankings.
Tennessee Titans Players And Staff Test Positive For The Coronavirus

The NFL had a smooth start to its season with no coronavirus cases in the first three weeks. But the...
'You couldn't ask for worse timing.' Fans disappointed in Titans COVID-19 setback

The Tennessee Titans have voluntarily shut down their practice facility until Saturday, after learning that three players and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL experiences its first COVID-19 outbreak

About a month into the season the NFL now has its first COVID-19 outbreak. The Tennessee Titans are suspending in-person activities through Friday after the league says at least three players and..

