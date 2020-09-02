A 'messy, sloppy, uncomfortable' first debate

Global  
 

[NFA] Two political scientists who tuned in for the first U.S. presidential debate described the frustrating ordeal of trying to make sense of a showdown dominated by interruptions and insults.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Messy, sloppy, uncomfortable to watch.

That's how one political science professor described the first debate between U.S. Republican president Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"It was very frustrating.

There wasn't much substance at all.

I was ready to take notes and I stopped taking notes after about five or ten minutes, I could see this was going anywhere." Bruce Cain is a professor of political science at Stanford University.

He said Donald Trump's refusal to adhere to the rules of the debate, interrupting and insulting the former vice president, stole viewers' chance to learn anything new about the issues.

"I think the idea was to try to show that the vice president wasn't up to the task, could be rattled." Moderator Chris Wallace never established control of the debate, with Trump repeatedly ignoring his calls to let Biden speak.

"You could see Chris Wallace, who is not new to this business, right?

He's been around for a long time, even he was getting a little rattled just by Trump's conduct.

And that is without any precedent in American history." Lincoln Mitchell is a poli sci professor at Columbia University, and he said Trump set a ruinous tone for the showdown.

"If you muted your television or your computer and just watch their body language, Joe Biden's the kind of guy you're in a room with him, he mellows you out.

Trump gets you nervous and the nervous energy is not helpful for anyone like Biden is trying to compete with him." Cain said Trump failed to answer key questions about his plans for healthcare and combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Biden needs to better explain his budget to voters concerned about the national debt.

"My biggest takeaway is I hope that the next two debates between these two are better, and I think the American public is going to demand that."




Coronavirus updates: Trump, Biden clash over masks; children are 10% of US cases; Los Angeles schools to resume some in-person classes

 Biden, Trump clash over US response to COVID. Moderna's vaccine shows promise. Children make up 10% of U.S. cases. Latest COVID news.
 
Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate [Video]

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions. Gloria Tso reports.

Of Course, the Presidential Debate Was Always Going to Be About Trump

 A face-off with Joe Biden devolves into an ugly shouting match as President Trump, characteristically, makes it all about him.
Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks. The US president repeatedly talked over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and former Vice President Biden, who told him to “shut up”. Topics included the Supreme Court, Covid-19, race and violence in US cities, the economy, the integrity of the election and the candidates’ personal finances. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it..
The full first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

 At the first of three presidential debates between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the candidates were asked about a wide range of topics,..
'I guess I'm debating you': Donald Trump fires up at debate moderator Chris Wallace

 Prior to the first presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace said his goal was to be "invisible" – but at many points it seemed the Fox News host was..
We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump [Video]

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her. "We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the White House. She (Barrett) is respected by all. Some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people," Trump said during the first presidential debate. "She is good in every way. She is fantastic. She will be as good as anyone that has served the Supreme Court. We won the elections and we have every right to elect her," he added. Rebutting Trump's arguments over Barrett's selection, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that they should wait for the outcome of the elections and advised against going ahead with Barrett's selection. "The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President. They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already. The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome," Biden said. Last week, Biden had urged the Senate to fill the vacancy of Supreme Court Justice only after the next President is elected. The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. Besides today, there will be two more debates between Biden and Trump -- October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, following which a single round for their running mates.

US election debate: Trump v Biden - Key takeaways from the fight

 After more than a year of circling each other, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage today in Ohio.The..
Pennsylvania attorney general on election security

 Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled in Democrats’ favor on a number of election-related..
US voters agree first debate not 'presidential'

 American voters on both sides of the isle agree the chaotic nature of the first 2020 presidential debate muddled the messages from President Donald Trump and..
AP Analysis: Contentious clashes fill debate

 The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was acrimonious from beginning to end. (Sept...
Ex-Rubio campaign adviser on candidate strategies for presidential debates

 President Trump and Joe Biden go head-to-head in Cleveland on Tuesday night for the first presidential debate. Lanhee Chen, a fellow at Stanford University's..
Stanford students reimagine student loans with online marketplace [Video]

Stanford students reimagine student loans with online marketplace

In this first episode of Silicon Valley 2.0, we bring you a conversation with Harrison Hochman, co-founder of Sparrow. Sparrow is an online marketplace where students can go to crowdsource the last mile of the financing that they need for their education from lenders, like the alumni. As a current senior at Stanford University, he discusses his entrepreneurial journey, his mission to reimagine educational financing, and his insights into the future of financial technology. Silicon Valley 2.0 is a fortnightly series that showcases next gen entrepreneurs and businesses that have the potential to scale new heights.

Dr. Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy idea [Video]

Dr. Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy idea

[NFA] White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday dismissed the notion that the White House was considering a strategy of allowing Americans to become infected with coronavirus in order to reach "herd immunity." Gavino Garay reports.

