Hathras gang-rape case: Swati Maliwal writes to SC, demands swift justice

Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case.

She also demanded, "Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the senior-most officials." Maliwal also raised question over UP police and state government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Hathras gang-rape incident.