Super enzyme breaks down plastics Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:27s - Published 5 minutes ago Researchers found an enzyme that breaks down plastics six times faster. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BOTH TURTLES WILL BE RELEASEDBEHIND THE LOGGERHEAD MARINELIFEFACILITY ON JUNO BEACH.A NEW "SUPER ENZYME" CAN BREAKDOWN PLASTIC SIX TIMES FASTERTHAN OTHER PROTEINS.IT’S CALLED PET-ASE... WHICH ISA PLAY ON THE WORD FOR THECOMMON TYPE OF PLASTIC IT BREAKSDOWN, WHICH IS FOUND INSINGLE-USE BOTTLES, CARPETS, ANDCLOTHING.RESEARCHERS SAY THE SUPER ENZYMEEATS PLASTIC IN A FEW DAYS, BUTITS STILL TOO SLOW TO BECOMMERCIALLY VIABLE.BUT, RESEARCHERS SAY THIS IS AHUGE STEP TOWA