Hathras gang-rape case: Swati Maliwal writes to SC, demands swift justice

Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case.
She also demanded, "Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the senior-most officials." Maliwal also raised question over UP police and state government.
Delhi Police arrested the accused in the case of alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. Victim underwent for surgery at AIIMS in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited the 12-year-old. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women, Chairperson, Swati Maliwal urged government to take strict action against the accused.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family of a minor girl allegedly raped and grievously injured. The crime reportedly took place in the national capital's Peeragarhi area on August 4. The girl is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. After meeting the victim's family, Kejriwal briefed the media about her condition. He said that she is critical, with doctors saying that it would take another 24-48 hours to confirm whether she's out of danger. Kejriwal said that he had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and hoped that the culprits would be arrested soon. The Delhi Police reports to the Union government's Home ministry, not the state government. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also met the victim's family. She said that a team would be stationed with the family 24x7 to provide any assistance required. She also said that DCW had issued a notice to Delhi police as no arrests had taken place so far. Watch the full video for more.
Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days. PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members. The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.
A day after a 19-year-old gangrape victim passed away in a Delhi hospital, massive protests have broken out in Hathras. The victim’s family members have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police cremated her body forcefully in the middle of the night. The District Magistrate of Hathras however refuted the allegations and said that they had taken permission from the victim’s family members for the cremation. Protests broke out in the area with UP police facing fire the alleged forcible cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. The victim’s family has demanded that a judicial trial be held in the case as they do not have faith in the Uttar Pradesh police. The family members of the victim also demanded those guilty should be hanged and sought security for the family members. Watch the full video for all the details on the Hathras shocker.
Hathras DM, Praveen Kumar Laxkar denied allegations that funeral of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim was conducted without family's consent on Sep 30. DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. The family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim's body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30 am." Earlier, family claimed that UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without their consent at wee hours of Sep 30. CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered to form an SIT to investigate in the case and the team will submit a report within 7 days. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on September 11 said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADGP N Venugopal will probe the fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. "Five people have been arrested in fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. An SIT was formed in the chairmanship of Solan Superintendent of Police. Today, I have decided to constitute an SIT led by ADGP (CID) N Venugopal to probe this case," said CM Thakur.