Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open.

Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury.

The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova.

Williams was trying to win a record-equaling 24th grand slam title at Roland Garros.

She said the injury that was sustained at the U.S Open in New York hadn't recovered sufficiently for her to compete in Paris.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams withdrew from Roland Garros on Wednesday as the American's bid for a 24th Grand Slam...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comNews24Washington PostCBC.caIndian ExpressUSATODAY.comBBC SportMid-DayThe Age



Tweets about this

erassmy

Emad Rassmy French Open 2020: Serena Williams withdraws from competition on day four https://t.co/ph7J40bkru https://t.co/HiBBQ1zRJJ 37 seconds ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open With Injury - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/681b5tmZs8 37 seconds ago

Just4UCrabsBack

Nouvelle ère RT @AFP_Sport: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open ahead of her second round match with an Achilles injury, as the American'… 49 seconds ago

enoughrespect

Orange Marmalade must resign. Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with Achilles injury. Can 2020 get any worse? 1 minute ago

MattCullenLive

Matt Cullen RT @cbcsports: Serena Williams withdrew from the #RolandGarros with an Achilles tendon injury today shortly before she was supposed to face… 1 minute ago

RacketRehab

Racket Rehab RT @WTA: No.6 seed @serenawilliams has withdrawn from @RolandGarros ahead of her second-round match due to injury. —> https://t.co/gn41LBhz… 2 minutes ago

Sharklady57

Sharklady 🦈 Those female hormones take their toll. 😏 Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with Achilles injury https://t.co/yuhE9U3PqT 2 minutes ago

PratapKumarSe17

Pratap Kumar Sethi RT @Kalingatv: Serena Williams #withdraws from #FrenchOpen with an achilles injury #SerenaWilliams https://t.co/uzaD0gSvKL 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start [Video]

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:53Published
Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open [Video]

Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open

Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:39Published
'More pressure than ever on Serena' [Video]

'More pressure than ever on Serena'

Henri Leconte believes that there's more pressure than ever on Serena Williams as she heads into the French Open bidding for that 24th Grand Slam.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published