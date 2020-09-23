Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open.

Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury.

The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova.

Williams was trying to win a record-equaling 24th grand slam title at Roland Garros.

She said the injury that was sustained at the U.S Open in New York hadn't recovered sufficiently for her to compete in Paris.