Trump and Biden Square Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, the debate took place in Cleveland, OH, under strict social distancing conditions.


Eye Opener: First presidential debate marred by chaos, interruptions

 The first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Biden was marked by chaos and frequent interruptions. Also, New York City is..
CBS News
A 'messy, sloppy, uncomfortable' first debate [Video]

A 'messy, sloppy, uncomfortable' first debate

[NFA] Two political scientists who tuned in for the first U.S. presidential debate described the frustrating ordeal of trying to make sense of a showdown dominated by interruptions and insults. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Coronavirus updates: Trump, Biden clash over masks; children are 10% of US cases; Los Angeles schools to resume some in-person classes

 Biden, Trump clash over US response to COVID. Moderna's vaccine shows promise. Children make up 10% of U.S. cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks. The US president repeatedly talked over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and former Vice President Biden, who told him to “shut up”. Topics included the Supreme Court, Covid-19, race and violence in US cities, the economy, the integrity of the election and the candidates’ personal finances. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:19Published

Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it..
WorldNews

The full first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

 At the first of three presidential debates between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the candidates were asked about a wide range of topics,..
CBS News

'I guess I'm debating you': Donald Trump fires up at debate moderator Chris Wallace

 Prior to the first presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace said his goal was to be "invisible" – but at many points it seemed the Fox News host was..
New Zealand Herald

Chris Wallace Tries to Rein In an Unruly Trump at First Debate

 In his second time as moderator of a presidential debate, the Fox News anchor sought to reset the proceedings midway through.
NYTimes.com

Right-wing sites falsely claim Biden got debate questions in advance.

 Fox News, which is providing the moderator for the debate tonight, called the claim “entirely false.”
NYTimes.com

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' [Video]

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Trump, Biden trade attacks on pandemic response

 US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden traded attacks over the U.S. response to the coronavirus during first presidential debate on Tuesday..
USATODAY.com

Debate veers from ‘How you doing?’ to ‘Will you shut up?’

 CLEVELAND (AP) — It started out civilly enough, with President Donald Trump striding deliberately to his lectern, and Democrat Joe Biden nodding to his..
WorldNews

'Will you shut up, man?' 5 takeaways from the slugfest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland

 At Tuesday's debate, Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Joe Biden. At one point, the Democratic candidate asked Trump, "Will you shut up, man?"
USATODAY.com

Trump-Biden presidential debate in Cleveland: Once is enough. Please make it stop.

 Joe Biden delivered two messages: He's not senile and he will return America to normal. Enuf said.
USATODAY.com

'I guess I'm debating you': Trump and moderator Chris Wallace clash in raucous debate

 President Trump clashed with moderate Chris Wallace numerous times during Tuesday evening's presidential debate in Cleveland.
USATODAY.com

'Standing by sir': Proud Boys praise Trump's comment telling them to 'stand by' during first presidential debate

Members of the far-right group celebrated online over the president's statement during the first...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsyeuronewsNew Zealand HeraldZee News


Kamala Harris said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance at first debate

Following the first presidential debate, Joe Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, said...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Biden-Trump Debate Marred by Interruptions, Chaos: ‘That Was a S– Show’

Biden-Trump Debate Marred by Interruptions, Chaos: ‘That Was a S– Show’ The first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be remembered more for its...
The Wrap - Published


nupurnag01

Nupur Nag RT @AJENews: LIVE: US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden square off in their first debate in Ohio. Foll… 2 minutes ago

christorexy

Sean Check at the visuals in the staging...Trump left side...blue everywhere!!! The #msm is revolting Trump, Biden Squ… https://t.co/WStHtVTWU0 23 minutes ago

skyzarbiker

Intensifying Kyzar Says So RT @CalebHowe: "The twenty, the two hundred millio-the two hundred thousand that have died on his watch, how many of those have survived?"… 25 minutes ago

SlaterBrowne

Slater Browne Trump, Biden Square Off on Policing, Pandemic, Economy in First Presidential Debate https://t.co/nBOeMecj02 via @epochtimes 33 minutes ago

nansnet2

Nanette Lewis RT @USATODAY: During the first presidential debate, Trump continued his apparent efforts to rattle Biden and get him to lose his temper by… 34 minutes ago

cool4texas

usinusa RT Brief synopsis of debate. I wish POTUS had been more calm. He's understandably angry and seemed rattled missing… https://t.co/DTxvD8vTDp 34 minutes ago

DeniHawkinsKBOI

Deni Hawkins Did you miss the debate last night? Here's a look back at some of the key moments: https://t.co/2rGiuh3AvS 48 minutes ago

MJosling53

MJosling 🇨🇦 #BuyCanadian Trump-Biden presidential debate: full recap and live analysis https://t.co/r2QUuqwSvB 57 minutes ago


Rep. Robert Aderholt, Presidential Debate [Video]

Rep. Robert Aderholt, Presidential Debate

Rep. Robert Aderholt, Presidential Debate

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
First Presidential Debate [Video]

First Presidential Debate

First Presidential Debate

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:16Published
Marquette professor weighs in on first presidential debate [Video]

Marquette professor weighs in on first presidential debate

Marquette Professor Charles Franklin weighs in on first presidential debate.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:46Published