Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
On Monday, British lawmaker Chris Bryant revealed that he nominated Joe Biden for a Nobel Peace Prize.


Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by British lawmaker; here's why

 Joe Biden is also in the race for winning the Nobel Peace Prize after Labour Party member of the U.K. Parliament Chris Bryant nominated the Democrat Presidential..
Trump is upset that the media isn't talking about his Nobel Prizes

 President Donald Trump complained at a Pennsylvania campaign rally Saturday night that the fake news completely skipped reporting his two Nobel Peace Prizes...
Vladimir Putin nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

 President Trump has also been nominated for the prize this year.
Eye Opener: First presidential debate marred by chaos, interruptions

 The first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Biden was marked by chaos and frequent interruptions. Also, New York City is..
A 'messy, sloppy, uncomfortable' first debate [Video]

A 'messy, sloppy, uncomfortable' first debate

[NFA] Two political scientists who tuned in for the first U.S. presidential debate described the frustrating ordeal of trying to make sense of a showdown dominated by interruptions and insults. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Coronavirus updates: Trump, Biden clash over masks; children are 10% of US cases; Los Angeles schools to resume some in-person classes

 Biden, Trump clash over US response to COVID. Moderna's vaccine shows promise. Children make up 10% of U.S. cases. Latest COVID news.
