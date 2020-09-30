Global  
 

Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Video Credit: WFFT
Purdue University Fort Wayne Political Science Professor Michael Wolf breaks down the first 2020 Presidential Debate with FOX 55.

I'm hunter petroviak.thanks for joining us.the first presidential debate is in the books as president trump and joe biden delivered their messages on what they think the future of our county should look like.

Fox 55's caleb saylor is at the debate watch party at purdue fort with more on how each presidential candidate performed.

Caleb?hunter, i'm here live with political science professor and chair of the political science department here at purdue fort wayne doctor michael wolf.

The students and staff on campus just wrapping up their debate watch party caleb has an interview with political anaylist mike wolf.

They talk about several topics regarding the presidential debate between donald trump and joe biden.play video from the presidential debate.

We'll have more coverage of the presidential debate in the days ahead.

Reporting live from purdue university fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news.

