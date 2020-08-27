Global  
 

Vietnamese man conducts electricity through body to light bulbs

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published
A man conducted the electricity through his body to light bulbs in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on July 12.


