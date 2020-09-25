Global  
 

Allen County Department of Health to open 2 new COVID-19 testing sites in October

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Hoosiers will have more options for accessing free COVID-19 testing when the Allen County Department of Health opens two new sites in early October.

New cases.

The allen county department of health is opening two new covid-19 testing sites.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist tells us when we can expect them to open and the cost for testing.

Two new covid-19 testing sites will be available in allen county starting this week.

Department administrator, mindy waldron says it was necessary to open the testing sites sooner than later.

"because of our population, we were asked to have a certain capacity of testing and to do that we wanted to have them geographically distributed thr oughout the county."

On october 1st the site on lake avenue opens and on october 5th the ruston pass location will be open to the public.

With flu season around the corner, the allen county department of health isn't taking any chances.

"no insurance?

It's no problem!

Although testing is completely free, waldron says there is one requirement:"these are free and unrestricted.

No doctors notes or requirements for being symptomatic, you can be tested for any reason but you do have to be an indiana resident.

We will have to see proof of residency."

With the holidays quickly approaching, waldron says knowing your status could potentially save someone's life.

"its a time where we see folks spreading the disease so to be ensured that you are safe you have a number of options and this is one of them."

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.




New rapid Covid-19 testing technology being put to use in Orange County

Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers...
bizjournals - Published


