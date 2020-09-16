Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself.
Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader.
Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Keir Starmer calls on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to clarify the new coronavirus restrictions dubbing them “too complex”. Mr Johnson retorted saying Starmer was “undermining” what the government is trying to do. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of PMQs later today Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated 75th anniversary of the United Nations via video conferencing. In the event, PM said, "75 years ago, a new hope arose from the horrors of war. For the first time in human history, an institution was created for entire world. As a founding signatory of UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which sees all creation as a family." "Our world today is a better place because of the United Nations. We pay tribute to all those who've advanced the cause of peace and development under UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions, where India had been a leading contributor," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various railway projects in Bihar via video-conferencing on September 18. PM said, "These projects, worth almost Rs 3,000 crores, will not only strengthen Bihar's rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone." PM Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation and inaugurates new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded parliamentarians for passage of three farm bills. PM said that the MSP system and government procurement will remain unchanged. He added that the bills will free the farmers from ‘middlemen and other obstacles’. The Prime Minister also shared a video of Narendra Singh Tomar explaining the bills. The three bills for agricultural reforms were passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Several parties including BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the bills. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from cabinet on Thursday. Badal resigned in protest against the farm bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal is one of the oldest ally of BJP.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:46Published
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn