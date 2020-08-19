Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused

Reacting to the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, Asaduddin Owaisi called the acquittal of all 32 accused a 'black day' for Indian judiciary.

The chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party read excerpts from the Supreme Court's November 2019 verdict regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

Owaisi said that the apex court called the mosque's demolition a calculated act of destroying a public place of worship.

Criticising the clean chit to the accused, Owaisi sarcastically asked whether it was 'magic' which destroyed the mosque.

