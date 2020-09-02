Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blake Snell sharp as Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1 in playoff opener

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Blake Snell sharp as Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1 in playoff opener

Blake Snell sharp as Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1 in playoff opener

The American League’s No.

1 seed showed just where all that dominance is coming from.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tampa Bay Rays Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

Rays end season with win to eliminate Phillies from playoffs [Video]

Rays end season with win to eliminate Phillies from playoffs

Tampa Bay has the American League’s top record after reaching the postseason last season as a wild card. Story: https://bit.ly/2GhPKlq

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:23Published
Rays earn AL playoff spot with doubleheader sweep of Orioles [Video]

Rays earn AL playoff spot with doubleheader sweep of Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a doubleheader before cranking up the offense in a 10-6 nightcap victory that completed the sweep.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:13Published
Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees [Video]

Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash is facing a one-game suspension and a fine for Tuesday's ejection and his comments on the umpires and AL East rivals New York Yankees.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:17Published

Blake Snell Blake Snell American baseball pitcher


Toronto Blue Jays Toronto Blue Jays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Toronto, Ontario, Canada


American League American League Baseball league, part of Major League Baseball

Related news from verified sources

Snell spins a gem as Rays sting Blue Jays in opener of wild-card series

The Tampa Bay Rays struck first in their wild-card series against Toronto on Tuesday, riding a...
CBC.ca - Published

Blue Jays give nod to pitcher Matt Shoemaker in wild-card opener against Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Matt Shoemaker to the mound for Game 1 of their wild-card series...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this