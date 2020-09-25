Hathras case sent to fast-track court, informs BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented over Hathras gang-rape case.
While reacting over a question the leader said, "The accused have been arrested and case has been sent to a fast-track court.""The accused will be sent to jail... Yogi Ji jo wahan ke CM hain, main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh main kabhi bhi gaadi palat jati hai," the leader added.
Vijayvargiya also reacted over Babri Demolition Case verdict, where all 32 accused including BJP's veteran leader LK Advani has been acquitted.
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on September 24 slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee over latter's criticism against the farm bills. He said the West Bengal CM is opposing the agriculture bills because all 'cut money people' (middlemen) will vanish due to these farm reforms. "I want to assure the farmers of the state that this bill will prohibit the exploitation of farmers," he added.
Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the senior-most officials." Maliwal also raised question over UP police and state government. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Hathras gang-rape incident.
Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days. PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members. The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav assured NDA's win under CM Nitish Kumar in the upcoming Bihar elections. Yadav said, "NDA 'gathbandhan' under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar will fight the Bihar elections. BJP, JDU and Lok Janshakti Party, these three parties will fight the elections. Even Jitan Ram Majhi's party has extended support to JDU, they are also with us."
Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict. The verdict was announced 28 years after Babri Masjid was razed by a mob. BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh were among those acquitted in the case. Advani said he welcomed the verdict with “Jai Shri Ram” chants. Former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi said the debate around Babri masjid should end now. Watch the full video for more details.
