Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Been Laid To Rest

On Tuesday morning, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was laid to rest.

The burial happened in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

An Army escort carried her remains under "dependent honors" for the burial of dependents of military personnel.

Ginsburg's late husband, Marty, was an Army officer.

Ginsburg died on September 18 at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.