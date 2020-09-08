Global  
 

Singer, songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

Singer, songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

Singer, songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

Legendary singer-songwriter Mac Davis, whose songs were recorded by artists like Elvis Presley, has died following heart surgery.

He was 78.


