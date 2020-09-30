Aussie has a tough time watching the 'car crash' US presidential debate
This was the real-time reaction from Sydney native Cade Buchanan while he watched the first US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
The footage from September 29 shows the gradual depression from sitting on the couch to being face down on the floor.