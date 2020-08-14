Global  
 

Public respond to PM's 'embarrassing' Covid-19 blunder

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Public respond to PM's 'embarrassing' Covid-19 blunder

Public respond to PM's 'embarrassing' Covid-19 blunder

People in Durham react to Boris Johnson failing to correctly outlinecoronavirus restrictions in place in the North East of England.

Intervieweesare: Megan Howick, Sunderland Andrew Hodgson, Co Durham Ayo Otemolu, Londonand Elizabeth Nowak, Suffolk,


