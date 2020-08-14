Public respond to PM's 'embarrassing' Covid-19 blunder

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.
Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour "would have bankrupted the country" after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.
Keir Starmer calls on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to clarify the new coronavirus restrictions dubbing them "too complex". Mr Johnson retorted saying Starmer was "undermining" what the government is trying to do.
The North East of England, including Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will be subject to regional lockdown restrictions from midnight tonight in an effort to counter rising coronavirus infections.
Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit Maidenhead in Berkshire, south eastEngland, after days of high temperatues. Thunderstorm warnings remain in placefor large parts of the UK after heavy downpours and flash flooding broughtdisruption to roads and railways.
