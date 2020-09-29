Voters react to first presidential debate

CBS News Poll: How Did The First Presidential Debate Make You Feel



Right after the debate, CBS News asked voters: How did the debate make you feel? Most said they came away feeling annoyed. It was the top feeling among each candidate's supporters. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30 Published 26 minutes ago

Aussie has a tough time watching the 'car crash' US presidential debate



This was the real-time reaction from Sydney native Cade Buchanan while he watched the first US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:16 Published 28 minutes ago