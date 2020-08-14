Andrew County Health Department phone scam (9-29-20)
Scam alert -- from the andrew county health department.
The health department posted to facebook that a phone scam is possibly working around our region.the post says that a caller identifies as a covid-19 contact tracer and then asks for personal information that no legitimate tracer would.adding that a real case investigator will never ask for bank account, credit car, or social security card info.if you get a suspicious call -- hang up and call your local