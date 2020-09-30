Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:31s
Babri Masjid Case: All acquitted due to LACK OF EVIDENCE | Oneindia News

Almost 3 decades after the Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob in December 1992, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused citing lack of evidence.

The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict | All 32 accused acquitted

 A special CBI court here on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case...
Hindu - Published

SK Yadav, Special CBI judge, given extension ahead of Babri Masjid demolition case verdict

SK Yadav, the special CBI judge who was due to retire in 2019, was given an extension to pronounce...
Zee News - Published


trackofRT

#track Everyone acquitted in Babri Masjid Demolition Case Court says demolition was not pre-planned. So what about this… https://t.co/vDmkpedY37 8 seconds ago

khanthunderlion

Fahad Khan RT @ashoswai: Who demolished Babri Mosque? Ram? Indian judicial system has become a joke. A special CBI court has acquitted all 32 accused… 12 seconds ago

VarshaThacker

vthacker RT @chitrapadhi: The ONLY BOLDEST ACT against a monument by INVADERS . Long live LKA n the rest 31 accuitted ... https://t.co/CLChfqIsBL 23 seconds ago

riddhibalotra

Sunami modi RT @erbmjha: AajTak: All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted ABP:All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted Indi… 24 seconds ago

IamIsrarQadri

ISRAR QADRI RT @jawharsircar: “All acquitted in Babri Masjid demolition case | Advani, MM Joshi hail verdict” Those who thought Gogoi’s judgement on Ay… 39 seconds ago

supamamu

Mudassir Mohammed RT @dhruv_rathee: Everyone acquitted in Babri Masjid Demolition Case Court says demolition was not pre-planned. So what about this Rath Y… 1 minute ago

vjvj_vj

Vishwajit🇮🇳 RT @mvmeet: Advani Ji & team fought hard to construct Ram Mandir at Ayodhya So when Ram Mandir is being built, will Prabhu Ram let his inn… 2 minutes ago

Adit_Ac

Adit RT @SitaramYechury: A complete travesty of Justice. All charged with criminal conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid acquitted. It self implo… 2 minutes ago


Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused [Video]

Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused

Reacting to the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, Asaduddin Owaisi called the acquittal of all 32 accused a 'black day' for Indian judiciary. The chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published
‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal [Video]

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal

Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict. The verdict was announced 28 years after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:24Published
Congress on Babri verdict: Demolition was an ILLEGAL ACT | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress on Babri verdict: Demolition was an ILLEGAL ACT | Oneindia News

Congress reacted to the acquittal of 36 accused in the Babri demolition case, calling the special CBI court's decision contrary to the Supreme Court's observation. Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:25Published