Scotland records highest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since mid-June

Coronavirus transmission among older groups is rising in Scotland, NicolaSturgeon has said. Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing: “The majority, the quite significant majority, are in the under-40age groups, with the bulk of those in the under-25 age group.”
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases. Hundreds of students at universities across Scotland are self-isolatingafter outbreaks of the virus. All students face disciplinary action if theybreak strict measures imposed on them by their universities, including bans onvisiting pubs over this weekend and restrictions on socialising. Speaking atthe daily briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister said 558 people testedpositive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hour, bringing the totalto 26,518. This is the highest daily total since the pandemic began.
Nicola Sturgeon said the R number in Scotland – the average number of otherpeople infected with the virus by each person with Covid-19 – could nowpossibly be as high as 1.6. Speaking at the start of First Minister’sQuestions at Holyrood, she said the latest figures showed why the ScottishGovernment had announced further “tough measures” aimed at curbingcoronavirus.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that a record total of 486 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon described the figures as "a real cause for concern" during her government press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62-lakh mark with 80,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country now has 62,25,764 total cases of coronavirus, including..