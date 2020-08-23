Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily Punch: Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:46s - Published
Daily Punch: Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police

Daily Punch: Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been asked to appear for questioning at Versova police station on Friday morning following the allegation of sexual assault levied by Payal Ghosh on him.

On the other hand, superstar Salman Khan is ready to venture into web series with his production house Salman Khan Films. Watch Daily Punch to know more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap Indian filmmaker

Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case [Video]

Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was summoned by Mumbai Police in an alleged sexual assault case. The filmmaker was accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexually assaulting her during “Bombay Velvet” shoot. Kashyap has called the allegations against him “baseless” and issued a statement. The filmmaker has to appear at Versova Police station at 11 am on Thursday. Ghosh had earlier met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:54Published

Sexual assault case: Mumbai police summons Anurag Kashyap for questioning

 Mumbai Police on Wednesday summoned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, asking him to appear at Versova Police station at 11 am on Thursday for questioning in connection..
WorldNews
'Arrest Anurag Kashyap within 7 days or face RPI(A) protest': Ramdas Athawale [Video]

'Arrest Anurag Kashyap within 7 days or face RPI(A) protest': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded the arrest of film-maker Anurag Kashyap. "Anurag Kashyap should be arrested by the police within seven days. Why is police inquiring more when Payal has given her statement? Payal’s statement is correct and Anurag should be investigated. We will meet Anil Deshmukh and present a memorandum to him. We will demand security arrangements for Payal Ghosh," Athawale said. Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of harassment and demanded his arrest. She said that she would sit on a hunger strike if she doesn’t get justice. Payal had accused Anurag of harassment during making of 'bombay velvet'. "I risked everything including my career and came forward to speak. I request people to speak up if something similar happened with them. You should come forward, speak about this and fight for your rights," Ghosh said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:23Published

Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Police department of the city of Mumbai

Maharashtra, Mumbai Police defamed for political gains ahead of Bihar elections: Anil Deshmukh [Video]

Maharashtra, Mumbai Police defamed for political gains ahead of Bihar elections: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 29 accused BJP of defaming Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for their political vendetta ahead of Bihar elections. He further accused the party for misusing Bihar ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey for political gains. Deshmukh said, "AIIMS stated that there's no trace of poison in Sushant Rajput's body as per viscera report. A national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains ahead of Bihar polls. Bihar ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey was also used for political gains."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:56Published

Salman Khan Salman Khan Indian actor, producer and television personality

Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan [Video]

Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan

Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced by Bollywood action hunk Salman Khan. Ummer quit his engineering job to pursue his passion and dream of acting. He belongs to a teacher family, Ummer's parents both are teachers. Khan decided to pursue acting career after he was chosen as Mr. Personality at a fresher's party in his college. He received an offer to feature in Punjabi albums, which he did along with his studies. He moved to Delhi to pursue an acting course, and then landed in Mumbai. Ummer also played many roles and one of the most watched soap operas on television, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2'. It was in just a span of four years, since he finished his engineering course, he has worked in a Tamil film, and featured in Crime Patrol show and now is shooting for a web series that Salman Khan is producing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:24Published
Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence [Video]

Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence

Actor Sohail Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai. Sohail's family including brother Salman Khan attended celebrations. Arbaaz Khan also visited along with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. The duo was seen posing for shutterbugs outside Sohail's place. Helen also came for 'Ganpati darshan' on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Khan family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri were seen taking part in celebrations. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, majorly in Maharashtra. Devotees visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. This year, festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to Covid-19 pandemic. Priests were seen performing 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning masks. MHA has issued guidelines, prohibiting large congregations. Police have tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:47Published

Payal Ghosh Payal Ghosh Indian actress


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News [Video]

Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News

Uma Bharti, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi among all 32 accused acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case by the CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. Amid outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
Daily Punch - TV actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in Mumbai apartment, police claim suicide [Video]

Daily Punch - TV actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in Mumbai apartment, police claim suicide

Daily Punch - TV actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in Mumbai apartment, police claim suicide

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published
Anurag Kashyap case | 'Hunger strike if...': Complainant demands 'justice' [Video]

Anurag Kashyap case | 'Hunger strike if...': Complainant demands 'justice'

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, sought the latter's arrest on September 27. She visited Mumbai's Versova police station with her lawyer. While speaking to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:42Published