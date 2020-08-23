Daily Punch: Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was summoned by Mumbai Police in an alleged sexual assault case. The filmmaker was accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexually assaulting her during “Bombay Velvet” shoot. Kashyap has called the allegations against him “baseless” and issued a statement. The filmmaker has to appear at Versova Police station at 11 am on Thursday. Ghosh had earlier met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari. Watch the full video for more details.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded the arrest of film-maker Anurag Kashyap. "Anurag Kashyap should be arrested by the police within seven days. Why is police inquiring more when Payal has given her statement? Payal’s statement is correct and Anurag should be investigated. We will meet Anil Deshmukh and present a memorandum to him. We will demand security arrangements for Payal Ghosh," Athawale said. Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of harassment and demanded his arrest. She said that she would sit on a hunger strike if she doesn’t get justice. Payal had accused Anurag of harassment during making of 'bombay velvet'. "I risked everything including my career and came forward to speak. I request people to speak up if something similar happened with them. You should come forward, speak about this and fight for your rights," Ghosh said.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 29 accused BJP of defaming Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for their political vendetta ahead of Bihar elections. He further accused the party for misusing Bihar ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey for political gains. Deshmukh said, "AIIMS stated that there's no trace of poison in Sushant Rajput's body as per viscera report. A national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains ahead of Bihar polls. Bihar ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey was also used for political gains."
Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced by Bollywood action hunk Salman Khan. Ummer quit his engineering job to pursue his passion and dream of acting. He belongs to a teacher family, Ummer's parents both are teachers. Khan decided to pursue acting career after he was chosen as Mr. Personality at a fresher's party in his college. He received an offer to feature in Punjabi albums, which he did along with his studies. He moved to Delhi to pursue an acting course, and then landed in Mumbai. Ummer also played many roles and one of the most watched soap operas on television, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2'. It was in just a span of four years, since he finished his engineering course, he has worked in a Tamil film, and featured in Crime Patrol show and now is shooting for a web series that Salman Khan is producing.
Actor Sohail Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai. Sohail's family including brother Salman Khan attended celebrations. Arbaaz Khan also visited along with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. The duo was seen posing for shutterbugs outside Sohail's place. Helen also came for 'Ganpati darshan' on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Khan family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri were seen taking part in celebrations. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, majorly in Maharashtra. Devotees visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. This year, festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to Covid-19 pandemic. Priests were seen performing 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning masks. MHA has issued guidelines, prohibiting large congregations. Police have tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.
Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, sought the latter's arrest on September 27. She visited Mumbai's Versova police station with her lawyer. While speaking to..
