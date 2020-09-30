Post Debate Breakdown Melinda Kovacs (9-29-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 57 seconds ago

A lively debate tonight got what they were looking for.

It was confrontational, testy at times, some name calling and some discussions on the issues of the day.

Here to help sort it out for us a little bit is missouri western political science professor melinda kovacs.

Melinda, thanks for being with us tonight.

Where do we begin?

I guess the general tone of the debate was probably nothing anyone was too surprised about.

Ad lib questions on debate covering , supreme court, covid 19, economy, taxes a following tonight's first debate between president donald trump and joe biden.

Let's get back to looking at some of the discussion tonight with missouri western political science professor melinda kovac.

Melinda, combative would be a fair word to use tonight.

Still ahead --