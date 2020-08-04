Global  
 

Sharma urges people to find restriction rules online

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Sharma urges people to find restriction rules online

Sharma urges people to find restriction rules online

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma has urged those who may be confused as to what coronavirus restrictions apply to them, to seek the information online.

Report by Browna.

