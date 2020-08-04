Sharma urges people to find restriction rules online

The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson madethe case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Governmenthas said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year inorder to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has waded into the row over the playing of 'Rule Britannia' and 'Land of Hope and Glory' during the Last Night Of The Proms saying the anthems should be played "with the lyrics sung".
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says clinical trials of a vaccine being developed in Scotland could get underway by the end of the year, but rejects claims that the government was slow in its response to the pandemic.
Business secretary Alok Sharma insists the government is continuing to help businesses during the pandemic and that has made £8.5b worth of support available through loans and grants to the aviation and airspace sector.
Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has condemned the government's use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic, added that they've treated the house with "contempt".
Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour "would have bankrupted the country" after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Amazing footage shows an 18-metre robot making its first moves at an amusement park in Japan.
The super-sized version of popular anime character ‘Gundam’ was built to mark the 40th anniversary of the TV series ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’.
Amazing footage shows an 18-metre robot making its first moves at an amusement park in Japan.

The super-sized version of popular anime character 'Gundam' was built to mark the 40th anniversary of the TV series 'Mobile Suit Gundam'.

The humanoid robot is the centrepiece of Gundam Factory Yokohoma, a new tourist attraction due to open in December 2020.
Keir Starmer calls on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to clarify the new coronavirus restrictions dubbing them "too complex". Mr Johnson retorted saying Starmer was "undermining" what the government is trying to do.