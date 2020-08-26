Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won 5-4 onpenalties. Mourinho also played down an apparent sideline spat with Chelseaboss Frank Lampard.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being tipped for selection.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:25Published
Jose Mourinho revealed how Tottenham were forced to move the goalposts aheadof their Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija. Spurs needed goals fromSon Heung-min and Harry Kane in the final 20 minutes to beat their NorthMacedonian hosts 3-1 and go through to next week’s play-off against MaccabiHaifa.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published