Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash

Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has not ruled Son Heung-Min out of Sunday’s gamewith Manchester United, but the forward will miss Thursday's Europa League tiewith Maccabi Haifa.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea [Video]

Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea

Midfielder has to answer call of nature before scoring from spot in shoot out win in League Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:54Published
Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup [Video]

Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won 5-4 onpenalties. Mourinho also played down an apparent sideline spat with Chelseaboss Frank Lampard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup [Video]

Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup

Tottenham boss says fixture pile up and threat of injuries means he has to pick one competition

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published
Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can [Video]

Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho holds a press conference ahead of his team'sCarabao Cup match against Chelsea on September 29.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Son Heung-min Son Heung-min South Korean association football player

FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as well [Video]

FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as well

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being tipped for selection.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Shkendija 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Son Heung-Min scores one and sets up two

 Son Heung-min scores one and sets up two as Tottenham advanced to the Europa League play-off round after a scare against Shkendija in North Macedonia.
BBC News

Tottenham advance to Europa League play-off after scare

 Son Heung-min scores one and sets up two as Tottenham advanced to the Europa League play-off round after a scare against Shkendija in North Macedonia.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Man Utd have £91m Sancho bid rejected - Wednesday's football gossip

 Manchester United have another bid rejected for Jadon Sancho, Pep Guardiola wants a new left-back at Manchester City, plus more.
BBC News

Stevenage: How Burger King sponsorship led to Fifa game popularity

 A 'mustard and ketchup' kit and social media figures "bigger than playing Manchester United" - how Stevenage became big on Fifa.
BBC News

Alex Telles: Manchester United in talks with Porto over Brazilian full-back

 Manchester United are in talks with Porto over a deal for Brazilian full-back Alex Telles.
BBC News
Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record [Video]

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Eric Dier runs down tunnel: Tottenham defender says 'nature was calling'

 Tottenham's Eric Dier said "nature was calling" when he ran off the pitch in the middle of a Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea.
BBC News

Maccabi Haifa F.C. Maccabi Haifa F.C. association football club in Israel

Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory [Video]

Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory

Jose Mourinho revealed how Tottenham were forced to move the goalposts aheadof their Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija. Spurs needed goals fromSon Heung-min and Harry Kane in the final 20 minutes to beat their NorthMacedonian hosts 3-1 and go through to next week’s play-off against MaccabiHaifa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition

Klaksvik: The tiny Faroe Islands team on brink of Europa League group stages

 The Faroe Islands have had little to cheer on the European footballing stage but that could be about to change.
BBC News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe' [Video]

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:25Published
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho found it easy to 'fall in love' with his Tottenham Hotspur squad [Video]

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho found it easy to 'fall in love' with his Tottenham Hotspur squad

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho admitted he found it easy to "fall in love" with his squad as he opened up ahead of new Amazon Original series 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published